Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,528,000 after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares in the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,323,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 572,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in CDK Global by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,398,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 291,129 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $152,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CDK stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

