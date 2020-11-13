Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,582,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,962,000 after buying an additional 163,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,836,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

