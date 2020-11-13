Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 6.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

