Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 500 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Neogen by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $71.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. Neogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.