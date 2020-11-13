Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,166 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 264,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2,191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $192.23 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $209.59. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 165.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.39.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $921,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,278,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,350 shares of company stock valued at $19,122,895. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.