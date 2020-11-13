Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Open Lending traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 1219648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Open Lending from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Open Lending by 255.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 522,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 375,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $33,511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,037 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

