OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

OCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 229,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.