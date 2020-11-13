OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
OCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.
OCX stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.51.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.
Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.