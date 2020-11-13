Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $140.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $111,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

