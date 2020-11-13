Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NUAN. Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,695.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,801.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,776 shares of company stock worth $2,863,484. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 152.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 542,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 673,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.