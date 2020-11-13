NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

