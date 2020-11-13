NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,529,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in First Horizon National by 44.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,323,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 717,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.