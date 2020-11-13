NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 9,713 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.30.

Shares of HII stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

