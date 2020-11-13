NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 612 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -157.62%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.