NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,663 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 358,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 112,069 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after buying an additional 8,105,641 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in VEREIT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 516,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

NYSE:VER opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

