NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 240.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 375,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 943,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 247,094 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,413,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

