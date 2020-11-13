NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 600 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Primerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. Primerica’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,773.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

