NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.63-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.645-1.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.63-5.73 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. NICE has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $255.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.62.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.64.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

