Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,033,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,602 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,871,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 8,583.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,369,000 after buying an additional 902,655 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,680.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,793 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

