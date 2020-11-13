New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Cormark

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.50 to C$39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) stock opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.28. The stock has a market cap of $485.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81. New Look Vision Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.11 and a 12-month high of C$34.50.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

