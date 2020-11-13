New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$39.50 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:BCI opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.28. The company has a market cap of $485.46 million and a P/E ratio of 73.81. New Look Vision Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.11 and a 12-month high of C$34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

