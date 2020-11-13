New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 259,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NJR opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $45.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

