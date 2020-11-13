New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 175.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

