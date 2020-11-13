New Destiny Mining Corp. (NED.V) (CVE:NED) Shares Up 100%

New Destiny Mining Corp. (NED.V) (CVE:NED)’s stock price shot up 100% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,435,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,778% from the average session volume of 76,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $328,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

New Destiny Mining Corp. (NED.V) Company Profile (CVE:NED)

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

