Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $700.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $8,274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 22.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 153,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 130,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 283.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 127,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.