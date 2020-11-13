Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $46,300.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.