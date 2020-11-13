National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in National Instruments by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 438,230 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,259,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in National Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after buying an additional 219,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 2,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 184,587 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of NATI opened at $34.08 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

