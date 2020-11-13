National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 174.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 52.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.31.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

