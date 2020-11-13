National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$0.40” Price Target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE)

National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 target price on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of GTE stock opened at C$0.28 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

