National Bank Financial Increases Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$98.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$88.50 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) alerts:

Shares of TIH opened at C$85.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$82.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$90.61.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$125,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,261,326. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,596.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.