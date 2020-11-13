National Bank Financial Boosts Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$170.00

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$161.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$162.80.

TSE IFC opened at C$138.93 on Tuesday. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$104.81 and a one year high of C$157.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

