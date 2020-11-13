National Bank Financial Boosts Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Price Target to C$31.00

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on H. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.38.
Shares of H stock opened at C$29.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. Hydro One Limited has a 52 week low of C$20.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.26.
About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
