National Bank Financial Boosts Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Price Target to C$31.00

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on H. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.38.

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. Hydro One Limited has a 52 week low of C$20.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.26.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

