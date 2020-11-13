National Bank Financial Boosts Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$264.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$245.00 to C$264.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$256.27.

CJT opened at C$210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$215.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$171.13. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$250.01.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

