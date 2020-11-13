National Bank Financial Analysts Give STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) a C$0.60 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$0.60 price objective on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

TSE:STEP opened at C$0.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.26.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

