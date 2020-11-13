Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.57. Myomo shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 18,965 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35.

Get Myomo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYO shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.43% of Myomo worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.