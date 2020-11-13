Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.57. Myomo shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 18,965 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYO shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.
Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.
