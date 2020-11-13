Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNR. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

MNR opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,603,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

