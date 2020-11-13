Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. 86 Research assumed coverage on Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. Momo has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Momo by 3,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,518 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Momo by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,858,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

