Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $213.00 to $266.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $224.00 and last traded at $219.01, with a volume of 322844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.04.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $594,335 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.