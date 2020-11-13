Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $1.95. Mogo shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 8,375 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 million. Research analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

