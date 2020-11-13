Mizuho Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $115.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. Datadog has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,500.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 51,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $4,301,094.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $2,869,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,110,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,758 shares of company stock worth $136,104,344 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $203,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $4,910,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.