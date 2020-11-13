Mizuho Increases Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $15.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011,695 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

