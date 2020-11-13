Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Down to $1.08

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $0.98. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 12,245 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

