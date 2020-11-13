Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.89.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

