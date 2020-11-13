Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.35 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.75 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTOR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Meritor stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.40. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

