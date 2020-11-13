Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMSI. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

