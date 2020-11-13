Members Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 138,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 153,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 212,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.9% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

