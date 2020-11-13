McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $240.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.09. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

