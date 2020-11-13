Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Raised to $88.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VAC. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC opened at $123.24 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.