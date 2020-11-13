Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRNS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of MRNS opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

