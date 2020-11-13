Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

