Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,568 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,357 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,779,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,689,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,739 shares during the period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.